Sirens sound across Israel to honor Holocaust victims

Nation comes to a standstill in memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazi regime

Sirens sounded across Israel for two minutes at 10 am Thursday as the nation came to a standstill in memory of the six million Jews murdered in the Nazi Holocaust.

The sirens marked the start of Thursday's commemoration events for Israel's annual national holiday Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day.

The opening ceremony took place on Wednesday night at Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust in Jerusalem.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog spoke to a gathering of dignitaries and Holocaust survivors.

The annual observance of the genocide during World War II comes amid a disturbing rise in antisemitic incidents around the world, according to a new report from Tel Aviv University.

It also comes as fewer and fewer Holocaust survivors are still alive to tell their personal stories.

Immediately following the sirens, a wreath-laying ceremony took place at Warsaw Ghetto Square at Yad Vashem, on the Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem.

Other events during the day will include the traditional reading out of the names of Holocaust victims at Israel's parliament, the Knesset and the main memorial service at the Yizkor tent at Yad Vashem.

The March of the Living will resume at the Auschwitz concentration camp after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.