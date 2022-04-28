Ukrainian Holocaust survivors fleeing war find refuge in Israel

'I was fleeing from Hitler then, now I have fled from Putin. Naturally, it is hard'

Nearly 300 Ukrainian Holocaust survivors who fled their war-torn country after Russia’s invasion are now sheltering in Israel.

For a number of those who sought refuge in the country, the conflict in Ukraine evokes memories of the persecution they suffered during the Nazi genocide.

“I have lived through two tragedies,” Valerie Bendersky, an 85-year old man who fled Ukraine for the central Israeli city Petah Tikva, said.

“I was fleeing from Hitler then, now I have fled from Putin. Naturally, it is hard.”

The man explained that he fled his former residence in Kharkiv in a rush, and that he did not have time to collect his belongings when the city came under Russian fire.

“I left everything back there, even my glasses,” the survivor said.

Bendersky expressed hope that the invading Russian troops would be pushed back by defending forces and driven out of Ukraine, and asked “Can't they let us live out our lives peacefully?”

Dova Govergeviz, a 100-year-old survivor who hails from Kyiv, fled the city for a second time during Russia’s invasion.

“I said to myself: 'Oh my God, what a nightmare! Here we go again with the war, bombings, evacuation, leaving your home behind, not being sure if you’ll stay alive or not'," she said.

“Back then, we knew that we had an enemy - Hitler. Hitler and Germany had attacked our country. But now it turns out to be that we’re fighting against the country that we used to call our 'elder brother'," Govergeviz said.