Israel dominated by its youth - one third under 20

Israel's population is expected to reach 10 million people within three years

It's not just the State of Israel that is young. The same is true of its population.

More than a third of Israelis are under the age of 20, nearly one-fifth of the population are children under the age of 9, and more than 16 percent are between 10 and 16 years old, Ynet reported.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statics shows that Israel's population is estimated at 9,506,000, with 7,021,000 Jews, corresponding to 73.9 percent of the population.

Muslim and Christian Arabs constitute 2,007,000 of the population, whilst 478,000 are defined as followers of other religions or without religious affiliation, according to Ynet.

The latter refers mostly to immigrants, arriving in Israel under the Law of Return or via family reunifications.

In January, an advisory committee recommended Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics amend its definition of “Jewish” when referring to Israelis who are classified as neither “Jews” nor “Arabs.”

Nearly half a million Israelis fall under the population category of “others" who qualify for citizenship under Israel’s Law of Return but are not defined as “Jewish” by religious law.

Therefore, Israel’s statistic bureau was presented with a proposal to create the new category “enlarged Jewish population” to include all Israelis who qualify for citizenship, whether or not they are “religiously Jewish.”

