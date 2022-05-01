Israel: Guard killed in West Bank attack laid to rest

The ceremony took place in Vyacheslav Golev's hometown of Beit Shemesh

Israel on Sunday laid to rest the security guard who was killed in a terror attack on Friday near the West Bank settlement of Ariel.

The ceremony took place in Vyacheslav Golev's hometown of Beit Shemesh. He was 23.

Golev was shot and killed at the entrance to the settlement while shielding his fiancee, Victoria Fligelman, saving her life.

He was the oldest of eight, growing up in an ultra-Orthodox family that immigrated to Israel from Russia.

Golev was mourned by hundreds of friends, family members and others.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed his condolences to the Golev family, saying that "there is no terrorist that we will not reach and settle the score. Our war with terror is long, and together we will win," according to Haaretz.

Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch called him a hero who defended the Ariel settlement and his fiancee "like a brick wall," The Times of Israel reported.

She said the Golev family is “the story of Beit Shemesh and of Israel. With the story of your lives, you brought together the story of Israel and of aliyah. You are the mosaic of Israel.”

According to initial reports, there were at least two assailants who shot Golev Friday night.

Fatah's militant wing, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, took responsibility for the attack.