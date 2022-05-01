Israel: Tel Aviv cancels Independence Day fireworks

'One of the things that... influenced this decision was the vast number of requests from veterans'

Tel Aviv City Hall announced on Sunday the cancellation of its traditional Independence Day fireworks display, in part because of military veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder.

The fireworks, which are fired from the roof of the city hall, are usually a significant event in the celebrations, with thousands of people gathering in Rabin Square to enjoy the show.

Independence Day will begin Wednesday night and end late Thursday.

"We are sensitive to the feelings of the public, and after much thought and deliberation, which also included an extensive survey, I have decided that there will not be fireworks at this year's Independence Day celebrations," Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said, according to Haaretz.

“One of the things that convinced me and influenced this decision was the vast number of requests from veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, asking to cancel the show, as well as requests from people with disabilities," Huldai added.

"I hope that next year we will find a solution that both accommodates the surroundings and is no less stunning, perhaps even more."

Last month, Culture Minister Chili Tropper announced that the firework display on Jerusalem's Mount Herzl would be canceled “to allow a little tranquility in the already wounded psyches of our fighters.”

The Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony at Mount Herzl includes soldiers doing foot drills and usually ends with a fireworks display.