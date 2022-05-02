New poll shows deep divides in Israeli society

Roughly 1,100 Jewish people and 200 non-Jewish people responded to the poll

The Jewish People Policy Institute think tank released its annual Pluralism Index on Monday, finding divides between different populations within Israel - secular, national-religious, ultra-Orthodox and Arab.

In Israel, right-wing Jewish people have become more pessimistic about the possibility of a shared future with Arab Israelis. In contrast, left-wing Israelis have become more optimistic, with nearly nine out of 10 saying they believed in a shared future with Arab Israelis.

According to the poll, Arab Israelis are now more likely to believe that Jewish Israelis are extremists than four years ago. Currently, only 8 percent said that "very few" Jewish Israelis were extremists, compared to 23 percent in 2018.

“Several hypotheses can be posited regarding the reasons for this change, including the harsh rhetoric of four election campaigns, the Jewish public’s response to the May 2021 riots, and the fact that a significant portion of the Arab public does not support the participation of an Arab party in the governing coalition,” the survey’s authors wrote.

Half of right-wing Israelis in 2021 said they believed in a "common future" between Jews and Arabs, while this year, only 28 percent said they agreed with that view.