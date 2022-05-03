Israel: 3 dead at facility for disabled, suspected food contamination

There are defects in the Beit Dafna kitchen, according to the Health Ministry

Israel's Health Ministry is investigating suspicions of food contamination at a facility for disabled people in Holon, prompted by three residents dying in the span of two days, according to Hebrew media reports on Monday.

A team from the Health Ministry that went to the Beit Dafna facility in the Tel Aviv suburb found defects in the kitchen. Sigal Moran, director-general of the Labor, Social Affairs, and Social Services Ministry, ordered an inspection committee to look into the facility, according to Haaretz.

The ministry issued a statement Monday that disclosed the deaths at Beit Dafna, home to roughly 100 residents.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Sigal Moran attends a meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on November 8, 2021.

A source in Israel's police told Haaretz that an investigation was not launched, as the police only learned of the deaths when the media reported them. However, the Labor, Social Affairs, and Social Services Ministry claimed that it filed a police report.

The statement said that several residents began feeling unwell between Saturday and Sunday. Shortly after the onset of symptoms, one female resident with underlying conditions lost consciousness.

A Magen David Adom team called to the facility pronounced her dead. Other residents were taken to nearby Wolfson Medical Center, and two died on Monday.

The three deaths were a man in his 80s and two women in their 60s and 40s.