Arab-Israeli terror victim a symbol of ‘unity,’ fiancée says

'I think he’s an example of unity of all people, no matter the differences'

Amir Khoury, an Arab-Israeli police officer who was killed in a March terror attack in the central Israeli city Bnei Brak, is being hailed as a symbol of coexistence.

Shani Yashar, his fiancée, spoke with i24NEWS on her love for Khoury and the deceased officer’s dedication to his service.

“He was always waiting for the moment that he would be the one - that he would not hesitate for a moment [and] would charge at the terrorist no matter the consequences,” Yashar told i24NEWS.

“We saw the terror attack in Hadera and he said ‘I wish I would get the chance to be in a place like that and to end the terror attack with no victims.’ I told him ‘No, don’t be a hero. You only find heroes in heaven.’”

While the Bnei Brak attack led a number of voices in Israel to call for retribution against the country’s Arab communities, Yashar explained that Khoury’s life and final act stands as a symbol of coexistence.

“I don’t care about that, I know what Amir did,” she said.

“He protected [people in the area] with his body, and he didn’t care who he was protecting. I think he’s an example of unity of all people, no matter the differences.”