Thousands mark Palestinian Nakba in northern Israel

'Our dispute with the Zionist Movement is… about narrative and history'

Thousands of Arab-Israelis marched on Thursday to mark the Palestinian Nakba in northern Israel, in an area where the Palestinian village of Miar once stood.

Miar, some 10 miles east of Acre, was depopulated in 1948 during the Arab-Israeli War. The Jewish communities of Atzmon, Ya’ad, and Manof replaced it.

Participants of the march carried Palestinian flags and signs with names of Arab villages uprooted in Israel’s push for independence, referred to by Palestinians as the “catastrophe,” Haaretz reported.

The marchers were careful to not carry the flags of political parties or to call out political slogans, according to organizers from the Association for the Defense of the Rights for the Internally Displaced Persons in Israel.

Mohammad Barakeh, chairman of the Higher Arab Monitoring Committee, called during the demonstration for the United Arab List to leave Israel’s coalition government.

“We must be loyal to our national principles. Don’t be part of this coalition. We need to be with our Palestinian people,” Barakeh said.

The Palestinian right of return is “a sacred principle from generation to generation,” he continued, Haaretz reported.

“We in this march reject any attempt to falsify history. We will not agree to live here except with respect and equality. Our dispute with the Zionist Movement is… about narrative and history.”

The march came over a week before Nakba Day on May 15, the annual day of commemoration of the ‘Palestinian Catastrophe’ that saw a majority of Arabs displaced from what is now Israel.

It also transpired hours before a suspected terror attack left three Israelis dead and four wounded in the ultra-Orthodox city of Elad in central Israel. Israel Police identified the suspects as two Palestinian youths from the West Bank city of Jenin.