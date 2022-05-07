Israel: Armed synagogue-goers on Shabbat as terror suspects at large

'Those with a license to carry a weapon… should bring it to the synagogue and help secure the public'

Some Jewish worshippers answered calls to bring their licensed guns to synagogue in the ultra-Orthodox city of Elad on Friday and Saturday, with the suspects of a deadly attack in the area days earlier still on the loose.

Israeli police officials indicated that the two perpetrators, who killed three men and wounded several others in an ax and knife attack on Thursday, could still be in the area.

Worried they could carry out another attack, Channel 13 News reported that some worshipers in the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city felt the need to bring weapons to the synagogue during Shabbat – the Jewish day of rest.

The Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, Yitzhak Yosef, on Friday called on Orthodox Jews to arm themselves when they attend synagogue over the weekend.

“Due to the tense security situation, those with a license to carry a weapon… should bring it to the synagogue and help secure the public,” Yosef said.

In March, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged Israelis with gun permits to arm themselves with “vigilance and responsibility” amid a string of terror attacks.

According to Channel 13 News, security forces were searching the area surrounding Elad – a town that sits two miles from the West Bank border – for the Palestinian suspects.

Authorities told Army Radio that the two worked in Elad and were familiar with the area, and that they had no history of terrorism or affiliation with terror groups.