Israel: Victim of Elad attack targeted by online hate, family urges restraint

'People of Israel, have mercy on us during this trying time,' the family writes

Family members of one of the victims of Thursday night's terrorist attack in Elad called on the public to tone down criticism of their loved one, especially on social media, for unwittingly leading the terrorists to the scene of the attack.

Security officials said the Palestinian terrorists who carried out the deadly knife and axe attack were driven by Oren Ben Yiftah, a 35-year-old cab driver from Lod, from the West Bank security fence, where they allegedly sneaked into Israel, to Elad.

Upon arrival, the two men shot Ben Yiftah, killing him, before heading to Ibn Gvirol Street where they killed Yonatan Havakuk and Boaz Gol. The three victims were fathers in their 30s and 40s who left behind 16 children.

In a message posted on Ben Yiftah's Facebook page, the family said they were horrified by the hatred directed at them for driving Asad Yousef Asad al-Rifai, 19, and Subhi Emad Subhi Abu Shqeir, 20, to Elad.

"People of Israel, have mercy on us during this trying time," they wrote. "Let us grieve in these days of mourning without worrying about the need to defend ourselves against despicable attacks."

"We are appalled by the discourse on social networks and in the media in a vile attempt to link our beloved son Oren to the despicable attack on him," they added.

They said that Ben Yiftah "worked as an honest and innocent driver. Just as a cab driver does not check who gets into the cab, Oren was not required to check work or entry permits."