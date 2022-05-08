Rise in STDs in Israel causing severe health issues

'Some of the cases are severe and include neurological complications'

An increasing number of Israelis suffer from complications connected to sexually transmitted diseases like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis, Ynet reported.

Over the last couple of years, sexual transmitted diseases have been on the rise in the country, and it worries experts who fear that bacteria related to STDs could develop into resistance to antibiotics.

“Out of thousands of cases of sexually transmitted diseases a month, we see dozens of people suffering from complications,” Dr. David Shasha, an expert in infectious diseases and director of the newly opened STD clinic at the Tel Aviv Ichilov Medical Center, told Ynet.

He added that it is a "phenomenon” affecting the whole country.

"Some of the cases are severe and include neurological complications resulting from syphilis or herpes, which sometimes end in disability and brain damage,” he said.

Chlamydia is the most common sexually transmitted disease in Israel, increasing by 12 percent over the last few years. Among others, it can cause pelvic pain, inflammation, bleeding, and pain during sex, Ynet reported.

Also, gonorrhea has been on the rise and can infect the genitals and the throat. It can cause different kinds of pain, including bleeding during sex or between periods, but 30-60 percent of women who suffer from the disease do not display symptoms.

Syphilis can develop in different stages, however, in the worst cases it can damage different organs, including the nervous system, heart, blood vessels, and the brain.