Police detain 815 Palestinians staying in Israel illegally

Border Police 'working with all Israeli police districts against illegal immigrants throughout the country'

Police arrested 815 Palestinians staying in Israel illegally since the start of a nationwide operation to crack down on illegal residence offenses, the Border Police said in a statement Monday.

Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on Friday ordered the nationwide operation against illegal Palestinian workers following Thursday night's terrorist attack in Elad that was perpetrated by two Palestinians who crossed into Israel illegally.

Security officials said that the pair, who were captured on Sunday after an intense manhunt, were transported to the mostly ultra-Orthodox Jewish city in central Israel from the West Bank security barrier by the first victim of the attack — one of three murdered in the axe rampage.

"Since the weekend, Border Police fighters and volunteers have been working with all Israeli police districts against illegal immigrants throughout the country," the statement said.

In addition, 91 suspects were arrested for employing, transporting and housing illegal residents.

On Sunday alone, 501 illegal residents were arrested along with 51 suspected of employing, transporting or housing them.

Calls have been growing louder to clamp down on illegal entries into Israel during the current terror wave that has claimed the lives of 19 Israelis. The Palestinians who committed recent terrorist attacks in Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak also crossed into the country illegally.

The statement said that the operation will continue.