English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Israel: Khaled Kabub sworn in as first Muslim Supreme Court justice

i24NEWS

2 min read
Khaled Kabub (C) at a swearing in ceremony for newly appointed judges at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, on May 9, 2022.
Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90Khaled Kabub (C) at a swearing in ceremony for newly appointed judges at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, on May 9, 2022.

Kabub, 64, succeeds Neal Hendel, who is retiring

Justice Khaled Kabub on Monday became the first Muslim appointed to Israel's Supreme Court, the country's highest judicial authority.

Kabub takes office alongside some 80 other judges who were sworn in to various positions at the Court on Monday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1495812702383620096 ...

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Kabub, 64, succeeds Neal Hendel, who is retiring.

In the past, Christian Arab judges have been appointed to the Supreme Court. The only Muslim to have sat there had acted in 1999. 

Kabub, a native of Jaffa, in the center of the country, had been approached in 2017 for the position, without being named.

Video poster

The Israeli Supreme Court is called upon to rule on questions affecting society, the economy or the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

It acts both as the ultimate court for criminal and civil matters, and as the guarantor of the constitutionality of laws and the conformity of government decisions.

This article received 0 comments