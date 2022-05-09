Israel: Khaled Kabub sworn in as first Muslim Supreme Court justice

Kabub, 64, succeeds Neal Hendel, who is retiring

Justice Khaled Kabub on Monday became the first Muslim appointed to Israel's Supreme Court, the country's highest judicial authority.

Kabub takes office alongside some 80 other judges who were sworn in to various positions at the Court on Monday.

Kabub, 64, succeeds Neal Hendel, who is retiring.

In the past, Christian Arab judges have been appointed to the Supreme Court. The only Muslim to have sat there had acted in 1999.

Kabub, a native of Jaffa, in the center of the country, had been approached in 2017 for the position, without being named.

The Israeli Supreme Court is called upon to rule on questions affecting society, the economy or the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It acts both as the ultimate court for criminal and civil matters, and as the guarantor of the constitutionality of laws and the conformity of government decisions.