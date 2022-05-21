Coexistence in Israeli education – 'The other is me'

The Israeli-Palestinian relationship is hanging by a thread, but some believe it can be saved with education

Coexistence – a term thrown around by those who hope to see a world where people of different cultures and ideas live side-by-side, peacefully and respectfully.

For Israel, where there is a decades-long, hostile conflict between two peoples who claim the same place as their homeland, the prospect of coexistence is thin. While viewed as a worthy endgame by some, the idea of Israelis and Palestinians living side-by-side in harmony is not welcomed by many people on either side.

Now with the recent wave of terrorism, and clashes between Israelis and Palestinians, the relationship seems to be hanging by a thread.

Still, some stick to the idea that coexistence is more than just a hopeful dream. Instead, they see it as a necessity – one that must be encouraged from the beginning, in schools – to teach future generations how to exist in a multicultural society, where tolerance and empathy outshine prejudice and revenge.

'The other is me’

Israel’s society has deep cultural rifts, and the division of groups is heavily expressed in the education system, which includes Jewish-secular, Jewish-religious, ultra-Orthodox, and Arab sectors.

While splits exist between all groups, the Jewish-Arab disconnect is the most complex in Israel – with terms like “shared society,” “mixed living,” and “coexistence” glazing over the violent reality of Israeli-Jews living alongside Arab Muslims and Christians.

Samer Sinijlawi, a Palestinian activist and chairman of the Jerusalem Development Fund, recognizes that the problem stems from both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The trend in schools is to hate the other side. The kids see that there is a conflict, but they don’t understand it. They don’t trust the other side, and they have a lot of reason to want to fight,” Sinijlawi told i24NEWS.

He urged that the education system has a crucial role in battling racism and nurturing tolerance between peoples - despite a track record of Israeli and Palestinian decision-makers impeding efforts to introduce the concept of coexistence in schools.

For example, in 2015, Israel’s then education minister and now Prime Minister Naftali Bennett backed a decision by the ministry to ban from the national curriculum a book depicting a love story between an Israeli-Jewish woman and a Palestinian-Muslim man.

Meanwhile, the narrative of Israeli-Palestinian solidarity is taboo among many on the Palestinian side as well.

Take the anti-normalization campaign, for example, which opposes any kind of cooperation with Israel, and calls for an end to all interactions between Israelis and Palestinians who are not aligned with its agenda.

While not all Palestinians adhere to the movement’s key tenets, many use it as a form of catharsis, releasing the anger they feel from the inequality they go through in their daily lives.

Also working to widen the gap between Israelis and Palestinians are extremist groups in the region – oftentimes through violent means – such as the Gaza Strip’s governing militant group Hamas, which holds considerable power in the Palestinian sector and opposes any dialogue with Israel.

“Hatred is a common enemy, and we won’t solve this conflict by deepening the mistrust,” Sinijlawi continued, voicing his disappointment in the approach by both sides to the education of other cultures.

“We have an equal right and link to this land. We must teach our kids that Israeli-Jews have historical rights here, and that they have never been alone.”

“Coexistence, for me, is unconditional respect. The other is me – we don’t need to be Israelis or Palestinians, we need to be human beings,” said Sinijlawi, a father of eight.

Dani’s homeroom

At a high school in Tel Aviv, one teacher is making it her mission to illustrate in one of her classrooms the melting pot of cultures that Israel is made up of.

“Students don’t know that they want to learn about each other,” said Dr. Daniella Schepps, an English teacher at Gymnasia Herzilya high school where 30 percent of students enrolled are not Jewish.

“But when actually faced with one another’s stories, they are very interested.”

While most of Schepps’s classes involve teaching English to mostly Jewish-Israeli teenagers, her homeroom for the past three years was “unusually diverse” – 20 percent Arab, 20 percent African, and the rest Jewish-Israeli.

Nir Szliefer Students at Gymnasia Herzliya high school in Tel Aviv, Israel, on February 3, 2022.

Recognizing the uniqueness of her mixed class, Schepps used her homeroom as a coexistence breeding ground, exposing her teens to each other's culture and lived experiences.

She based her approach on the idea: “If we can think of each narrative [Israeli-Palestinian] as if it is on its own planet, that is equally smart and right, then perhaps we can imagine a world where both narratives can be legitimate without one having to be wrong.”

One method she incorporated was celebrating and studying both Jewish and Muslim holidays.

For example, during Ramadan, her students were not allowed to eat or drink in the classroom to respect those observing the Muslim holy fasting month. Schepps also does a lesson on the holiday each year.

“When you bring cultures into the classroom and connect school to home life, it improves the gaps,” she told i24NEWS.

“It’s impossible to hate somebody once exposed to their story.”

Jamal Kondas Students at Gymnasia Herzliya high school in Tel Aviv, Israel, on January 17, 2022.

The students further highlighted their experiences living in Israel through poems, which they were tasked with writing and sharing with the class.

Stories included anecdotes of themselves, their parents, or grandparents: migrating from Morocco, being born to Yemenite parents in Tel Aviv, fleeing Libya to start a new life in Israel, or growing up in Israel before its independence.

The Moroccan Father

By Shilat Vazana

So our journey began in 1950 — When we escaped from Morocco in a hurry — We ran away secretly, fast as a missile — We went through all this to reach the Holy Land of Israel

We Moroccans held on to our traditions, in the sun or the snow — We make mofletot on our Mimouna, our food looks like a rainbow — When we got to Israel, we lived in camps as refugees — But now we live the life of the free

When all was said and done, the activity seemed to have an impact, with one Jewish-Israeli student finding it hard to reconcile: “For us, life was hard as Jews, but now it is good and free. But for [Palestinians], it was good and free and now it’s hard. For them, it’s the opposite, and I never knew that, and I never thought about that before.”

The project concluded with the students sharing their opinions about the Jewish-Arab disconnect.

“Everyone thinks their story is the truth. The Israelis established the State of Israel, and for the Palestinians, it’s an occupation of their land,” one student said.

The Arab Father

By Jamal Kondas

In 1880 Jaffa, our life was good — Everyone came to pray from the neighborhood — In the big mosque that belonged to my family — Everyone remembers Al Siksik fondly

Back then, there weren't problems between the religions — But the country changed, and we don't know what to do about the divisions — Now, being Muslim is a little bit hard — But nobody can stop you from believing in your heart

Schepps suggested that if teachers in the region taught with a similar approach to how her homeroom was structured, the region could see a “shift in consciousness of the new generations… a shift away from conflict and unawareness, and towards understanding and empathy.”

Jamal Kondas Students of Gymnasia Herzliya high school in Tel Aviv, Israel, on January 17, 2022.

‘Pure coexistence’

The sense of urgency to reach that shift isn’t exclusive to the school environment, according to Avi Ganon, senior deputy director-general of Israel’s Education Ministry and chairman of its Coexistence Committee.

A goal of the Education Ministry, as stated in its State Education Law, is to “know the language, culture, history, and unique tradition of the Arab population and other population groups in Israel.”

“The main issues in Israeli society must be dealt with through education,” Ganon told i24NEWS.

“That’s why education is so important. To give the right tools to young children to be able to live in such a complicated society" – a surprising intention considering the strong sense of Jewish identity among policymakers.

When Israel claimed independence in 1948, Palestinians who remained in the newly founded Israeli state lived formally under military rule, until 1966 when martial law was lifted. From then on, Arab-Israelis – as they later became known – were granted the same rights as Jewish citizens under law.

AP Photo Barbed wire meant to keep Arabs and Jews from coming into contact covers Princess Mary Ave. in Jerusalem, on May 19, 1948.

Come 2018, though, Israel’s Nation-State Bill specified the State of Israel as the nation-state of Jews, blurring the line of equality.

“Everyone has human rights, but national rights in Israel belong only to the Jewish people,” said MK Amir Ohana, who headed the push to approve the legislation.

Included in the bill is a clause that emphasizes Hebrew as Israel’s only official language, and Arabic as having a “special status.” Critics argue that it would lead to further discrimination against Arab citizens and downgrade the Arabic language in the public sphere.

The Education Ministry is routinely criticized for its failure to promote coexistence, with critics slamming the lack of a system-wide policy, inadequate funding, and meager attempts to implement initiatives.

While Israel’s State Comptroller is usually among such critics, a 2018 report argued that teaching Arabic studies – culture, language, religion – in Jewish schools is also obstructed by the societal relationship between Jews and Arabs.

Motivations to learn about the "Arab side" partly stem from military and security reasons, and are influenced by the low status of Arab residents in Israel and the perception that they are the enemy, according to the report.

“We need to deal with not only coexistence but racism in the education system. How to encourage and develop programs that fight racism,” Ganon noted.

The Coexistence Committee, established in January 2022, is the Education Ministry’s exclusive body to fight racism and promote tolerance in Israel’s schools.

Some of the initiatives that Ganon and his committee will propose for the upcoming school year include:

- Arab teachers working in Jewish schools, and vice versa

- Connecting students from Arab and Jewish schools

- Special coexistence training for teachers

“We need to educate students at a young age to accept one another and live together – pure coexistence. Every modern student who wants to live in a multicultural society must have the tools to do so,” Ganon said.