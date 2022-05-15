Israel: Tel Aviv University sees clashes at Nakba Day rally

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and a portrait of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Clashes between Arab students and right-wing activists broke out at a Nakba Day rally at Israel's Tel Aviv University on Sunday, with police arresting several people.

A crowd of Arab students and supporters protested at the college to mark Nakba Day, when Palestinians mark the establishment of the State of Israel, with "nakba" translating to "catastrophe."

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and a portrait of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh - recently killed during clashes in Jenin - was set up at the site.

Protesters were attacked, and three were arrested, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post), citing Israel Police.

The right-wing Im Tirtzu organization waved Israeli flags, chanted pro-Israel slogans and distributed pro-Israel T-shirts. They also put up banners reading "Nakba Nonsense."

According to Im Tirtzu, several activists suffered injuries after being attacked by Arab students. However, witnesses say violence started when a counter-protester attacked an Arab student, according to Haaretz.

“We cannot afford the luxury of allowing this anti-Israel propaganda to go unchallenged,” Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg said, according to The Post.

“We are here sending a clear message that we will not be silent in the face of this deceitful attempt to rewrite history. If the Jewish community in Israel would've lost the war, the Holocaust would have been continued via Haj Amin al-Husseini and his antisemitic thugs. It is important to unapologetically call the Nakba what it is: nonsense."