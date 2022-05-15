Poll: 23% of Arab Israelis would support Arab invasion in Israel

75% of Arab citizens believe Jewish people have no right to sovereign state in land of Israel

It's been exactly a year since Israel was caught off guard regarding the sentiments of Israeli Arabs during Operation Guardian of the Walls and figures published now suggest this may have just been the preview.

A survey published by the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF) and conducted among 260 members of the Israeli Arab community show a deep rift between the state of Israel and its Arab minority.

According to the survey, only one out of every four Israeli Arabs believe the Jewish people have a right to a sovereign state in the land of Israel.

"75 percent of the Israeli Arabs who answered this survey said that Jews have no right for a state in the land of Israel," said Brig. Gen. (res) Amir Avivi, founder and CEO of IDSF.

"And this is very troubling. This means something very bad is going on in the way this society is educated," he added.

Only 26 percent of those surveyed would support Israel in a future war with an Arab state, while 23 percent would support the Arab invasion and 51 percent would not take a side.

"Only 25 percent said they would fight with Israel. So obviously we have a lot of work to do to change these numbers in the future," Avivi said.

Some work is already being done, including the presence of an Arab party in the coalition for the first time in Israel's history in the form of the Islamist Ra'am party headed by MK Mansour Abbas.