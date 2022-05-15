Israel’s Teachers Union requires higher salaries to avoid strike

Israel is 'dealing with every issue but the collapse of the education system,' the union stated

On Sunday Israel’s Teachers Union threatened a strike if starting salaries for teachers and educators will not improve by the beginning of the next school term, the union stated according to The Jerusalem Post.

The union required an agreement to be reached with the Finance Ministry to change the current wage structure as many Israeli teachers and educators leave the field due to low salaries.

Yaffa Ben-David, head of Israel’s Teachers Union, urged government officials to intervene, stating that the Israeli government is "dealing with every issue but the collapse of the education system," the Israeli daily reported.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that it was "disappointed that time and again, the union prefers to threaten with strikes rather than have a dialogue," according to The Jerusalem Post.

Early this year, Israel’s Teachers Unit organized a wildcat strike to push back against new quarantine rules for students that it believed put teachers at risk.

However, the strike was blocked by the Labor Court after government lawyers filed an injunction calling it a "violent and political strike."

In Israel, full-time teachers earn a monthly average of $4,000, with veteran teachers earning 3.7 times more than new teachers, a report by the Finance Ministry’s Commissioner of Wages showed in 2021, according to The Jerusalem Post.