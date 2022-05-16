Jerusalem bishop condemns 'police invasion' at journalist's funeral

Pierbattista Pizzaballa condemned 'Israel's police invasion and disproportionate use of force'

The Catholic archbishop in Jerusalem on Monday strongly criticized Israel's "police invasion" last week of a Christian hospital ahead of the funeral of slain Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.

The veteran journalist was shot dead during an Israeli army raid in the West Bank. Palestinians and the TV network said Israeli troops killed her, while Israel said Palestinian gunfire might be to blame.

Anger over her death was compounded Friday when Israeli police in east Jerusalem clashed with pallbearers carrying Abu Akleh's coffin covered by a Palestinian flag.

On Monday, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, condemned "Israel's police invasion and disproportionate use of force" at St Joseph's hospital, where her body was being held.

At a press conference at the hospital, he accused Israeli police of "attacking mourners, striking them with batons, using smoke grenades (and) shooting rubber bullets."

"The police stormed into a Christian health institute, disrespecting the church, disrespecting the health institute, disrespecting the memory of the deceased, and forcing the pallbearers to almost drop the coffin," said Pizzaballa, speaking on behalf of the bishops of the Holy Land.

The hospital is owned by the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, a French-founded congregation that has been present in the former British Mandate of Palestine and Israel for nearly 200 years.

Israeli police have vowed to investigate the chaotic incident, which was broadcast live worldwide and sparked widespread condemnation, including from the United States, European Union and United Nations.

"The Israel Police prepared yesterday to facilitate a calm and dignified funeral for journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, and had coordinated the funeral arrangements with her family," the police said in a statement on Twitter. "Unfortunately, hundreds of rioters tried to sabotage the ceremony and harm the police."

"As with any operational incident, and certainly an incident in which police officers were exposed to violence by rioters and in which force was subsequently used by the police, the Israel Police will be looking into the events that ensued during the funeral."