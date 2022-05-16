English
Dozens injured as Palestinians, police clash in Jerusalem funeral

Palestinians clash with Israeli police in Jerusalem on May 16, 2022
Palestinian Red Cross says more than 70 injured as Israel disperses crowd

Israeli police and Palestinians clashes in Jerusalem on Monday night during a funeral procession for a Palestinian man killed last month.

Twenty-one-year-old Walid al-Sharif was killed in clashes on Jerusalem's Temple Mount on Saturday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said more than 70 were injured by rubber bullets, tear gas and other Israeli crowd dispersal measures.

