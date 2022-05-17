Israel: Settlement residents protest PM Bennett's visit

'It’s no secret that my personal political views are very far from those of the Yamina party'

Dozens of Israeli settlers in the settlement of Elkana protested on Tuesday the visit of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, his first trip to a settlement since taking office.

The protesters held up signs calling Bennett a "traitor" and a "swindler," according to Haaretz. They chanted, “Bennett, don’t sell Elkana to the Arabs,” and “Elkana wants a new government.”

Head of the Elkana Council Asaf Mintzer said the visit came at the initiative of the Prime Minister's Office, meant to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the settlement's founding.

“It’s no secret that my personal political views are very far from those of the Yamina party that the prime minister heads and that I’m not happy, to say the least, with the composition of the government and its actions,” Mintzer wrote on the council’s website.

“It’s quite possible that even among the founding families that have been invited, there are those who are angry about the current government’s policy,” he added.

Israel's panel that authorizes West Bank settlement construction approved nearly 4,500 new housing units in the area last week, with 500 units given to the Elkana settlement.

Bennett met with Israeli military chief Aviv Kochavi and Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs on Tuesday to discuss security issues.

“The directives are clear – to hit terrorists wherever they are, with any and all types of weapons. We back the army and the Israeli police to hit any terrorist – in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, and anywhere else in the country. Whoever raises a hand against an Israeli citizen or an Israeli soldier, his blood be on his own head,” Bennett said at the end of the meeting, using the biblical term for the West Bank, according to Haaretz.