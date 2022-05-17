Israelis arrested for attempting to sabotage Meron celebrations

'Any damage done to infrastructure... could pose a real danger to those who wish to visit the site'

Several Israelis associated with an extremist ultra-Orthodox sect were arrested by police on Tuesday, accused of attempting to sabotage infrastructure on Mount Meron ahead of Lag Ba'Omer celebrations.

The group, heading to Mount Meron on a minibus, was stopped by police near the community of Kadarim in northern Israel, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

The police found four bags filled “full of wirecutters, utility knives, hammers, eggs filled with paint, and gloves that are suspected of having been meant to be used to vandalize the electrical system for the communications equipment, loudspeakers and screens that had been set up,” police said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.

"Beyond causing deep mental anguish to celebrants, any damage done to infrastructure on Mount Meron could pose a real danger to those who wish to visit the site," the statement said.

Israel's police are preparing for tens of thousands of people to make the trek to Mount Meron on Wednesday night. Many ultra-Orthodox Jews celebrate the Jewish festival of Lag Ba’Omer at the Tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai on the anniversary of his death.

Last year, on Lag Ba'Omer, 45 people were killed in a stampede - the largest civilian tragedy in Israel's history. In addition, over 150 were injured in the tragic event.

The government has carried out work at the religious site ahead of the celebration, demolishing illegally built structures and widening existing passageways, according to The Post.