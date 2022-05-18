Israel: Town cancels LGBT Pride parade after death threats

A man threw a stone at the woman's car last week, smashing one of the windows

The Israeli town of Netivot canceled its first-ever LGBT Pride event on Wednesday due to death threats against the mother of one of the organizers.

A man threw a stone at the woman's car last week, smashing one of the windows. A plastic bag with a bullet was hung on a door at her workplace on Wednesday.

The Association for LGBT Equality in Israel canceled the event, saying they would provide security for the organizers. Israel's police also said they had opened an investigation.

LGBT activists met with the mayor of Netivot, Likud party member Yehiel Zohar, on Tuesday, clarifying that the June 3 event was aimed to promote tolerance and provide a safe space for LGBT residents.

According to Haaretz, citing the activists, the mayor said he did not intend to support the event.

Nofar Zohar, a resident of Netivot and one of the organizers, said that the other organizers are former residents of the city. One of them relocated as he felt he couldn't live freely in the city, according to Haaretz.

“We have been working on the event since February, planning for a modest event – nothing provocative. No floats, no thongs – nothing. As respectful as possible, precisely because of the population that lives here. A short parade, followed by dialogue and conversation.”

Nofar adds that according to the association's statistics “the LGBT community is around 10 percent of all residents of any particular city. So if there are 43,000 residents here [Netivot], we’re talking about at least 4,000," Haaretz reported.