Israel: Physicians strike in protest of violence against medical staff

'The lives of doctors must not be abandoned, and this initial strike is only a warning'

Israeli physicians in public hospitals and clinics began a 24-hour strike on Thursday, protesting violence against medical staff in the country.

Israel's Medical Association demands small police stations be set up in every emergency room and that the number of security in hospitals and local clinics increase. They also require a legal amendment to ensure that an assault on a medical staff member is treated as an assault on an officer.

The chairman of the Israel Medical Association, Prof. Zion Hagay, said that the strike would be just the start of action taken by the medical establishment.

“We have long announced that we will not accept any more incidents of violence in the health system, and it has unfortunately become a real epidemic,” Hagay said at the start of the association’s meeting on Tuesday evening, according to The Times of Israel.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Hadassah Mount Scopus medical workers protest at the hospital, following recent violent attacks on the hospital's medical staff, May 19, 2022.

“The lives of doctors must not be abandoned, and this initial strike is only a warning.”

“As long as the Israeli government does not immediately take the necessary steps to increase the personal security of medical staff, we will not hesitate to increase the steps,” Hagay said.

At Hadassah Mount Scopus in Jerusalem, a protest rally was held, attended by the director of Mount Scopus Hospital, Tamar Elram.

On Thursday, Dr. Zeev Feldman of Sheba Medical Hospital told Army Radio that he "apologizes to all the patients who will not receive the treatments planned for them today, but we are not ready to be a punching bag. Not us, not the nurses, and not anyone in the health system."