Israel holds scaled-down Mount Meron celebrations

Approximately eight thousand police members were deployed around the Tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai

Just one year after the tragedy at Mount Meron that killed 45, ultra-Orthodox Jews flocked back to the site to celebrate Lag Ba'Omer on Wednesday in a scaled-down version of the annual event.

This year, 45 memorial candles were lit in memory of the victims killed in a deadly stampede. In addition, over 150 were injured in the worst civilian tragedy in Israel's history.

Approximately eight thousand police members were deployed around the Tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, where many ultra-Orthodox Jews go to celebrate Lag Ba'Omer on the anniversary of his death.

Crowds were significantly smaller than in previous years, with most people allowed near the tomb for less than a minute and separate entry and exit lanes for those visiting the site. A separate tent was also set up outside for those who stayed to pray.

The event required tickets to be preordered to enter the event, serving as both transportation and entry passes. On top of that, entry was staggered, with only 4,000 people allowed in per hour.

Each person was given passes for a four-hour stay, meaning that no more than 16,000 people could be on the mountain at any time.

No private vehicles were allowed to approach the site, and no food was sold on the mountain.

Despite minor clashes between guards and extremists who attempted to break into the area around the tomb, officials say that the event went smoothly overall.