Israel: Rival ultra-Orthodox factions clash, at least 2 detained

Clashes broke out between rival factions of the ultra-Orthodox Gur sect in Jerusalem on Saturday night, leading police to detain at least two people.

Israel Police attempted to use crowd dispersal methods to break up the clashes. A police officer was hit by a stone, according to Kan.

The factions have been at odds for years, fighting recently in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak and the southern city of Ashdod. Clashes also took place in Jerusalem on Friday.

Tensions began when Gur's leader, Rabbi Yaakov Aryeh Alter, was heckled by members of the breakaway faction when he visited the grave of his mother-in-law, Kan reported.

The Gur community is one of Israel's largest ultra-Orthodox factions, and parliament (Knesset) lawmaker Yaakov Litzman of the United Torah Judaism party is a member.

Footage from Saturday's clashes showed a police officer tackling an ultra-Orthodox man from behind and putting him in a chokehold. Jerusalem police have frequently been accused of using excessive force against the ultra-Orthodox.

Behadrei Haredim, an ultra-Orthodox news site, said that a group of Gur Jews smashed the windows of a small school belonging to the breakaway faction in Jerusalem.

There was no immediate comment from police on Saturday’s clashes, according to The Times of Israel.