Israeli soldiers against scholarship bill – ‘Stop making politics on our back’

'We do not want support from a coalition that supports terror'

On Twitter, Israeli soldiers are holding signs protesting a bill that will fund scholarships for combat soldiers, lone soldiers, and soldiers of lower socioeconomic status.

“Bennett, and Lapid – stop making politics on our back. We do not want support from a coalition that supports terror. We are willing to wait for the next government – a nationalist government that will finance us 100 percent. With 100 percent real Zionism,” a user called Franchalbert tweeted on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528089968857518082 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

By using the hashtag #We_gave_a_hundred_percent_give_us_a_hundred_percent, the soldiers echoed the right-wing opposition – led by Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu – that questioned the bill as it will only cover 67 percent of the scholarship given to soldiers and not 100 percent.

“Our combat soldiers give 100% and they deserve 100%,” Likud said in a statement on Thursday according to The Times of Israel, adding:

“Unfortunately, the coalition refused to increase the scholarships,” the party stated after an internal disagreement on the party's stance on the issue.

Initially, some members supported the proposal, however, the party found common ground, stating that "all members" will oppose the bill if it will not meet its requirements.

Additionally, Likud accused the current government on Twitter of being “incapable of passing any Zionist law.”

If the bill passes, it will be considered a victory for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s coalition, something the opposition seeks to avoid.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1528082828671451140 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On Sunday, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennet addressed the issue, saying that “if Likud MKs vote against – the law will not pass, and the soldiers will not receive the scholarships."

”Many of the soldiers will be unable to study at all and others, who have started classes because they are relying on this money, will be simply stuck,” Israel's prime minister stated at the weekly cabinet meeting.

“But if Likud and opposition MKs will agree to abstain or be absent, just not vote against, the law will pass and the soldiers will receive what they deserve,” he added.