Israel: Jews prevented from praying on Temple Mount after court ruling

Israel's police detained a Jewish man for bowing down on Jerusalem's Temple Mount on Monday, just one day after a court decision ruled that Jews are allowed to do so.

Video clips showed two men attempting to access the Temple Mount while wearing prayer shawls and traditional prayer wraps before being stopped by police at an entrance security gate.

One of the men was later detained after gaining entry, according to The Times of Israel.

This comes one day after the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court ruled in favor of three Jewish teenagers who received a 15-day restraining order for bowing and reciting the "Shema Israel" prayer at the site.

Lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir, leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, posted the video of the two men arriving, accusing police of "not respecting a court decision."

“The police are sending a message of anarchy and regrettably encouraging youth to not uphold judicial decisions,” he wrote. "Praying Jews is not a crime."

Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej spoke with Kan, saying in the interview that the court decision "bordered on stupidity."

“It reminds me of how one idiot can burn a whole forest,” he said. “It is not a judicial decision, but political. ”

“Everyone has their place to pray, with the Temple Mount for Muslims and the Western Wall for Jews,” Frej said. “The majority want things to continue as they are. We must not play with fire. We are heading toward an escalation.”