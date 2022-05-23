Officials find another grave during DNA testing in Yemenite Children Affair

Uziel Khoury's family will need a court order to DNA test remains of adjacent grave

Israeli authorities discovered the remains of an additional child during an exhumation in a Petah Tikva cemetery to verify the identity of a boy who died decades ago, Israeli news outlet Ynet reported.

The family of Uziel Khoury, a boy ostensibly buried in 1952 in Petah Tikva’s Sgula cemetery, will need to return with a court order to continue exhuming the grave, the report said. The other grave was located under the same tombstone.

The family believes he is part of the Yemenite Children Affair, which refers to the claim by activists and families of Yemenite, Balkan and Middle Eastern background that their children were taken from them and given to families of European descent during the early years of the State of Israel.

The Ministry of Health, which conducted the disinterment for DNA testing, said there was a high likelihood of multiple bodies in the cemetery because dozens of children are buried in the children’s section from those years.

The incidents, which were followed by alleged cover-ups by Israel’s establishment over the years, are considered a dark stain in Israel’s history.

Pressure over the affair, one of the more shocking claims of racism, prompted the government to allow opening the graves for DNA testing in 2018.