Israel: Ministry planning reform for ultra-Orthodox schools

This is one of many reforms aimed at getting the ultra-Orthodox to join the workforce

Israel's Finance Ministry is reportedly planning a significant reform to the funding of ultra-Orthodox schools as part of an effort by the country to have these schools teach core curriculum subjects.

Kan reported Monday that the plan would have an immediate cut of roughly 25 percent of the funding given to ultra-Orthodox schools, with the condition that they could win the money back based on the students' test results in Hebrew, English and mathematics.

The report said that the reform will be submitted for government approval next week and will likely be included in the 2023 national budget plan.

Many ultra-Orthodox communities believe education should only focus on Jewish studies, shying away from core curriculum subjects at their schools, according to The Times of Israel.

However, as more ultra-Orthodox seek to enter the job market, they cannot do so without learning secular subjects.

This is one of many reforms aimed at getting the ultra-Orthodox to join the workforce.

Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said in February that he intends to cut the minimum amount of hours that ultra-Orthodox men must spend in study to qualify for state stipends in half - from 40 hours per week to 20 - allowing more time for them to work.

Lieberman, head of the secular Yisrael Beytenu party, said that the idea was to provide "positive incentives" to encourage more to find jobs, ToI reported.