Israel: Health Ministry to probe violence at Al Jazeera journalist's funeral

'I’ve never seen an assault as violent as this directed at a hospital,' says the director of St. Joseph's

Israel's Health Ministry ordered a review into the violence at the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh earlier this month, according to a Haaretz report.

Clashes broke out between mourners and police shortly after Abu Akleh's funeral procession left St. Joseph's Hospital. Police reportedly struck pallbearers with batons.

Israel's police say they acted after mourners threw stones and other objects at them.

The clashes prompted international criticism, with both the Arab and the Christian communities condemning the police's conduct.

Several days after the clashes, the hospital released security-camera footage showing police firing stun grenades at the hospital entrance.

The administrators of the hospital said they planned to take the police to court over the matter.

Health Ministry Director-General Dr. Nachman Ash ordered east Jerusalem hospitals to submit a report to him on what happened at the hospital and police conduct, Haaretz reported.

However, St. Joseph's director Dr. Jamil Koussa said no one from the ministry or the police had been in contact with him.

“I’ve never seen an assault as violent as this directed at a hospital," he said in an interview. "It is unthinkable. If it had happened at Shaare Zedek or Hadassah, they would have dealt with it in a completely different way,” Koussa said, according to Haaretz, referring to two Israeli-run hospitals in Jerusalem.