Israel: Jerusalem Day flag march will limit attendance at Western Wall

The organizers of Israel's Jerusalem Day flag march through the Old City said Tuesday that attendance would be limited at specific points.

This includes at Damascus Gate and at the Western Wall, where the parade, which will take place on Sunday, ends.

Opponents of the flag march see the route through the Old City's Muslim Quarter as a provocation, with supporters seeing it as an expression of Israel's sovereignty over Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities have begun restricting entries to mass gatherings after a stampede in Mount Meron during the Jewish festival of Lag Ba'Omer killed 45 people last year.

Attendance at the Western Wall will be limited to 16,000 participants.

“Following limits on the numbers of people at the Western Wall, 8,000 marchers will proceed to the wall through Damascus Gate, and another 8,000 will march through Jaffa Gate,” the organizers said, according to The Times of Israel.

“For the remaining tens of thousands, a massive dance event will take place next to Jaffa Gate,” they said.

“Out of responsibility for the safety of the participants and their security, the changes were decided in coordination with a request from the Israel Police, to ensure their safe return,” the organizers said, ToI reported.