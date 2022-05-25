Major Jewish org relaunches Israel missions as Covid restrictions end

'It's an unbelievable pent-up response,' Jewish National Fund-USA CEO Russell Robinson says

With Covid restrictions easing and long-awaited vacations resuming, a major Jewish organization dedicated to building the land of Israel is relaunching its missions to the Jewish state.

Jewish National Fund-USA's CEO Russell Robinson visited the i24NEWS studios at Jaffa Port on Wednesday morning to talk about returning to the Jewish homeland after more than two years of the pandemic.

"It's an unbelievable pent-up response," Robinson exclaimed.

"For almost two and a half years people have not been able to come home. As we say at Jewish National Fund: 'Remember the family, come home for a visit.' And we have seen over that two and a half years, and people of Israel have seen, people wanting to come to Israel. People wanting to visit. To be part of this nation under creation."

Robinson said that there are five groups currently touring the Jewish state and that many more from JNF are expected in Israel this summer.

He stressed the importance of bringing together families in the diaspora with their families in Israel.

During the Covid pandemic, JNF started a "virtual mission" program with each mission taking place for one week, one hour per day. It included a live guide in Israel talking to 25 people in a Zoom chat. According to Robinson, over 12,300 people participated in the virtual missions.

"We're finding that the same people that went on those Zoom virtual missions are coming home to Israel right now with us."