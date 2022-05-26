Israel: Jerusalem court upholds Jewish prayer ban on Temple Mount

'There is no need to overstate the sensitivity of the Temple Mount... one of the most explosive places'

A judge in Israel's Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday ruled against four Jewish teenagers who prayed on the Temple Mount, effectively reversing a lower court's decision.

"There is no need to overstate the sensitivity of the Temple Mount, which is one of the most explosive places in the Middle East if not the whole world," wrote Judge Einat Avman-Moller, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

The four were arrested by police last week and hit with a 15-day ban from the Old City after they bowed down and recited the "Shema Israel" prayer at the holy site, violating the status quo in which Muslims may visit and pray. At the same time, non-Muslims are forbidden from partaking in prayer or ritual activity.

However, the teens appealed the ban, arguing that they read reports that Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai promised freedom of worship in Jerusalem.

Jerusalem Magistrate's Court accepted their defense on Sunday, nullifying their 15-day ban and sparking wrath from the Palestinian Authority, Hamas and Jordan.

This led the Prime Minister's Office to issue a statement, noting there would be no change to the status quo.

The next day, Israel Police announced they would appeal the ruling, taking the matter to the district court.

Avman-Moller ruled that relying on remarks allegedly made in reports “in order to violate explicit provisions and nullify the offenses attributed to them, is problematic, to say the least," The Times of Israel reported.