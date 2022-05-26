Israel: US Embassy restricts employees from Old City during Jerusalem Day

The statement also urges all US citizens in Israel 'remain vigilant'

The US Embassy in Jerusalem issued a ban to its employees and their families regarding entering the Old City as Israel prepares for Sunday's Jerusalem Day flag march.

In a Wednesday statement, the embassy restricted all US government employees, as well as their families, from entering the Old City at any time the following Sunday, the day the march is expected to occur, and on Friday, when there is a higher turnout of Muslim prayers.

The embassy also noted that employees and families could not enter the Old City after dark - at least through Monday. In addition, employees cannot use Damascus, Herod’s, and Lions’ gates.

Instituted due to “ongoing tensions and potential security issues,” the ban did not directly name the flag march. The statement also urged all US citizens in Israel “remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness.”

Israel's flag march attacks thousands of Israeli nationalists, who will march through the Old City's Muslim Quarter to reach the Western Wall.

The US Embassy warning comes after several terror attacks left 19 dead in Israel and the West Bank and amid threats from several terror groups regarding the march.

The country's police have leveled up their readiness alert in Jerusalem and mixed cities, preparing for any violence ahead of the march.