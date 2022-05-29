Israel to mark memorial day for Ethiopian Jews who died in Sudan

The Ethiopian Jewish community estimates losses to 4,000 people

Israel marks a memorial day dedicated to the mass immigration of thousands of Ethiopian Jews, known as Beta Israel, from their villages in the Ethiopian region of Gundar to Sudan.

Many immigrants walked for months to reach the Sudenese border and later waited for up to two years in provisional camps where they suffered from disease, hunger and acts of harassment. Approximately 4,000 Ethiopian Jews died attempting to come to Israel, with their places of burial often remaining unknown.

In 1984 Israel initiated “Operation Moses”, which became the first national operation for transferring the Ethiopian Jews to Israel. Nearly 8,000 people were brought into the country on Israeli aircraft.

However, an information leak brought the operation to an end leaving many families separated until 1991, when over 14,000 Ethiopian immigrants were evacuated to Israel within 36 hours during “Operation Solomon.”

In March 2007, the memorial for Ethiopian Jews who perished en-route to Israel was erected on the southern part of Mount Herzl. This year's memorial day coincides with Jerusalem Day.