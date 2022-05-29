Israel: Cabinet approves permanent police presence at 28 hospitals

'The violence that is being directed at medical teams must be stamped out and quickly'

Israel's cabinet decided Sunday that police booths will be placed at every public hospital in the country, starting next year.

This came amid recent violent incidents directed toward medical teams in medical facilities.

The decision would require a new cabinet decision to overturn, meaning it is not dependent on the survival of the current coalition, according to the Walla news site.

"We’ve just approved my plan for placing police booths in hospitals across the country,” Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1530903157517209600 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“The violence that is being directed at medical teams must be stamped out and quickly — and that is exactly what we’re doing. Zero tolerance for violence in hospitals,” the minister added.

The new plan will include a permanent presence at 28 public hospitals and medical centers by 48 designated police personnel and an annual budget of roughly $6 million.

Recent months have seen an increased wave of incidents against medical teams and facilities in Israel.

Medical staff and doctors announced a strike earlier this month in protest of the mounting violence, called after a patient's family members attacked medical staff.

The attack also caused significant damage to the intensive care unit in the Jerusalem hospital.

In Haifa, nurses at Rambam Medical Center held a strike for several hours in November to protest a similar violent incident.