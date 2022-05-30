Israel Teachers Union goes on strike to protest low wages

State schools, kindergartens close early due to staff’s strike over salaries

State-run schools and kindergartens closed at 1 a.m. on Monday as staff left to attend a one-day strike in Tel Aviv organized by the Israel Teachers Union to demand higher pay.

The protest was triggered by Israel’s Finance Ministry’s plans to change the annual school summer vacation schedule to coordinate it with the fall holiday season when most parents take leave from work, the Times of Israel reports. The teachers union argued that negotiations on vacation schedule can only be held after teachers’ salaries are raised.

Earlier on Sunday, following a meeting with the National Parents’ Council, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman told journalists that it was essential to coordinate parents’ vacation days with that of students because the lack of overlap between them was “impossible to ignore.”

However, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton pointed out it was her responsibility alone to change school policies, and urged Liberman to instead “give the teachers what they deserve for what they are doing.”

Last week, Israeli media reported that Israel’s Finance Ministry was planning a significant reform for ultra-Orthodox schools - aiming to cut up to 25 percent of the funding, a loss that could be won back based on students’ results in Hebrew, Math and English.