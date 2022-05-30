No Tobacco Day: 1 in 4 Israeli teens have smoked in past year

35% of the Israeli population currently smokes or has smoked in the past

On the eve of World No Tobacco Day on May 31, new data shared by the Association for the War on Cancer (AWC) reveals that six billion cigarette butts are thrown on the ground every year in Israel.

The World Health Organization (WHO) created World No Tobacco Day in 1987 to draw attention to what it called the tobacco epidemic and the preventable diseases and deaths it is responsible for.

"In addition to the damage that smoking can cause to the health of the smoker and those around them, the tobacco industry has seriously damaged the environment," said Moshe Bar-Haim, CEO of AWC.

"The tobacco industry is responsible for harming the health of millions of people around the world, and is also responsible for polluting the planet," he said.

Global estimates have shown that every year the tobacco industry is responsible for wasting 5.8 billion gallons of water, emitting 84 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and killing about 600 million trees.

A report published by the anti-smoking organization Smoke Free Israel indicates that 35 percent of the Israeli population currently smokes or has smoked in the past.

Almost one in four adolescents aged 15 to 17 (22.6 percent) reported having smoked in the past year. This figure rises to 35.2 percent among adolescents aged 18-19 and around 45 percent among 20-24 year olds.

Data from the report indicates that the number of smokers aged 15 to 17 continues to rise in Israel for the third year in a row, standing at 6.22 percent in 2021 from 5.15 percent in 2019.