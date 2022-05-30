Israeli researcher: Palestinians will not become majority in Jerusalem

Arab population increase in city slowing down while Jewish fertility rate rising, Yair Assaf-Shapira says

Jerusalem's Arab population increased by 13 percent from 1980 to 2020, a new report highlights.

The Jerusalem Institute for Policy Studies each year publishes the Statistical Abstract of Jerusalem, which is a comprehensive and detailed report of the city of Jerusalem in all areas of life.

This year's report shows that the city's Arab population in 1980 was 26 percent and in 2020 was 39 percent, while the Jewish population in 1980 was 74 percent and in 2020 was 61 percent.

However, Yair Assaf-Shapira, researcher at the independent policy think tank, told i24NEWS that due to low fertility rates in the Arab population, the percentage rise in this population is slowing.

At the same time, the Jewish population is growing, fueled by high fertility rates in the Haredi population.

"What we think is going to happen is that this is going to come to some sort of balance and maybe the trend is going to reverse, we're not sure," Assaf-Shapira said.

"In the coming future we are not going to see the Palestinians becoming a majority in Jerusalem."

Watch the interview: