Classified protocols of Kafr Qasim massacre to be published - Israel’s Military Court

Documents to touch on plan to deport Arabs from Israel’s Triangle to Jordan

Hundreds of pages of classified documents from the trial of perpetrators of the 1956 Kafr Qasim massacre will be released, Israel’s Military Court of Appeals established.

The ruling in question took place earlier in March but a gag order remained in force until Monday, according to Haaretz. The court’s decision came five years after a historian of the Akevot Institute for Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Research Adam Raz filed a suit petitioning for the sealed protocols to be made public.

The Arab town of Kafr Qasim was the site of a 1956 massacre in which Israeli troops killed 49 of the village's residents after they unknowingly violated a curfew on the eve of the Suez War with Egypt. The border policemen who conducted the shooting were taken to trial in the late 1950s but the protocols were sealed.

Israel’s military prosecution opposed the disclosure of a large portion of the Kafr Qasim material, arguing it would undermine national security and foreign relations. Later in December 2021, the military prosecution withdrew its objections, which allowed the court to authorize the material to be finally released.

"As for the court's current decision pertaining to publication – professional opinions on the relevant political and security factors, brought forth by the military prosecution, were taken into account – according to which it was decided that releasing the information for publication will not damage state security or foreign relations. In accordance with this decision, the protocols and materials allowed for publication will be public as of late July 2022," the Israeli military response was quoted by Haaretz.

Apart from the trial protocols, some of the soon to be released documents are related to an unfulfilled plan to deport Arabs from Israel’s Triangle region to Jordan, which full details have never been revealed. The court is still banning the actual plan from being published, as well as the photographs from the Kafr Qasim massacre.