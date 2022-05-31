Israeli security officials plan for Jerusalem's pride parade

'There are some within us who have hatred in their hearts and will do anything... to stop the event'

Israel's security officials held a situational assessment on Tuesday ahead of the LGBT pride parade in Jerusalem, held on Thursday.

Among those in attendance were Public Security Minister Omer Barlev and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai, with police presenting Barlev with its plan to secure the parade.

Barlev expressed sorrow that such an "intense operational effort" is required to secure what is supposed to be a happy celebration.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1531665017984131072 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Unfortunately," Barlev added, "There are some within us who have hatred in their hearts and will do anything in an attempt to stop the event."

However, the minister called on anyone who wanted to celebrate Pride Month to do so without fear, noting that police officers would be there to protect them.

This year's parade will be the 20th held in Jerusalem, the first one held in 2002.

The father of Shira Banki, who was murdered by an ultra-Orthodox man at the parade in 2015, will speak at the closing stage of this year's parade.

Banki was a high-school student from Jerusalem, participating in the parade to show solidarity with her LGBT friends.

The man who perpetuated the 2015 attack that killed Banki and wounded six others was released from prison just three weeks before the attack after serving a 10-year sentence for stabbing marchers at the 2005 Jerusalem parade.

On June 26, 2016, he was sentenced to life plus 31 years in prison, as well as a fine of roughly $650,000.