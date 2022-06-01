Over 100 Ethiopian immigrants to land in Israel Wednesday

Special flight is part of Operation Zur that aims to reunite thousands of Ethiopians with family in Israel

A flight of more than 100 Ethiopian immigrants will be arriving to Israel on Wednesday afternoon.

The special El Al flight chartered by the Jewish Agency for Israel is part of Operation Zur Israel that aims to reunite 3,000 Ethiopians with their families in Israel.

The first plane load of around 180 people is expected to land at Ben Gurion Airport at 2 pm local time.

Another 160 people are expected for Thursday's flight.

High-level Israeli dignitaries are scheduled to attend the event welcoming the immigrants, including Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, as well as Chairman of the World Zionist Organization (WZO) and Acting Chairman of The Jewish Agency Yaakov Hagoel.

Many of these immigrants have been waiting for years, sometimes decades, to be able to come to the Jewish state to be reunited with their relatives.

“The Government of Israel and The Jewish Agency are prepared for the absorption of these new Ethiopian immigrants," Tamano-Shata said.

“Together, we will make sure that the immigrants finally fulfill their dream, and reach home and their families.”

Wednesday's flight comes just days after Israel on Sunday honored the Ethiopian Jews, known as Beta Israel, who perished on their way to Israel.

Approximately 4,000 Ethiopian Jews died attempting to come to Israel, with their places of burial often remaining unknown.