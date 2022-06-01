Palestinian flag hung, removed from building outside Tel Aviv

Large Palestinian flag hung next to Israeli flag at Diamond Exchange building in Ramat Gan

A large Palestinian flag was hung next to an Israeli flag on the side of a prominent building just outside of Tel Aviv on Wednesday, before being removed by the Ramat Gan municipality.

The flags were hung by a group called Mehazkim: Fighting for a Progressive Israel, which calls itself a "digital movement" to "strengthen the left" in Israel.

Above the flags in Hebrew and Arabic read "We are meant to live together."

Earlier, the mayor of Ramat Gan, Carmel Shama-Hacohen, posted to his Facebook account that an "advertising company" decided to hang the gigantic flags on the side of the Diamond Tower building in the Diamond Exchange District.

"A legal examination ruled that the sign is totally legal and protected by the freedom of expression rights, but it still hurts the feelings of quite a lot of residents," Shama-Hacohen wrote.

However, it appears that the municipality reversed course by removing the flag.

Ayman Odeh, head of the Arab Joint List in Israel's parliament, the Knesset, posted to Twitter a picture of an identical sign in Nazareth that was untouched, asking "guess which one was removed."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1531948126973661184 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Wednesday's incident comes amid a debate in Israel over the displaying of Palestinian flags, with other similar incidents causing controversies, including Palestinian flags waving at Ben Gurion University of the Negev on Nakba day.

A controversial bill that plans to outlaw the display of "enemy flags" at universities or government institutions will get its first reading in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.