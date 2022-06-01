Israel: Lawmakers, organizers receive death threats over Jerusalem pride parade

'We will not allow the Pride Parade to take place in Jerusalem. Jerusalem is the Holy City,' the threat says

Several Israeli lawmakers and an organizer of Jerusalem's LGBT pride parade were sent death threats Wednesday, just one day before the march is set to take place.

“We will not allow the Pride Parade to take place in Jerusalem. Jerusalem is the Holy City. Shira Banki’s fate awaits you,” read the message, referencing the 16-year-old teenager murdered during the 2015 march.

The message was sent from an Instagram account called "The brothers of Yishai Schlissel," Schlissel being the person who carried out the attack that killed Banki and wounded six others.

Lawmakers Gilad Kariv of Labor, Naama Lazimi of Labor and Eitan Ginzburg of Blue and White received the messages, along with the community director at the Jerusalem Open House for Pride of Tolerance, Emuna Klein Barnoy.

In response, Lazimi said on Twitter, "The hateful extremists will not stop until they see blood. This appalling message foreshadows the next murder."

Kariv tweeted that he filed a report to the parliament (Knesset) security office, noting, "The depth and severity of these threats displays the extent of incitement against the gay community, incitement which has the support of rabbis, public officials, and media extremists."

Ginzburg also responded, condemning the "explicit threats of murder on the basis of sexual orientation."

“So I inform the cowards who are hiding behind a fictitious account… We will march. With heads held up. Happily. With pride,” he tweeted.