Israel: 'Flag Bill' passes in preliminary vote

A controversial bill that outlaws the display of “enemy flags” at state-funded institutions passed a preliminary vote in Israel’s parliament (Knesset) on Wednesday.

The vote came amid a debate in Israel over hanging Palestinian flags after some were seen waving at Ben Gurion University of the Negev marking Palestinian Nakba Day.

While it was passed with 63 in favor and 16 against, the bill must pass three additional Knesset votes to become law, which isn’t expected to happen soon, according to Haaretz.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett voted for the bill – which was from Likud MK Eli Cohen – while lawmakers from the left-wing Meretz party and the Arab opposition Joint List party opposed it.

Before the vote, Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman tweeted, “In our state there is only room for one flag – the flag of Israel.”

During the debate, Cohen shouted at Sami Abu Shehadeh from the Joint List, saying he should “go to Gaza or Jordan,” Haaretz reported.

“Nakba Day is your day of jealousy of Israel… Your eyes pop out when you see how we turned the State of Israel into a powerful country. Those who see themselves as Palestinians are invited to move to Gaza or Jordan,” he added.

In response, the Joint List’s chairman Ayman Odeh said, “You’re acting just like any colonialist, any thief. You’re afraid of the flag, you deny the Nakba.”

Nakba Day commemorates what is known as the Palestinian Catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced during the 1948 war with Israel.