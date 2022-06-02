Jerusalem pride kicks off with police on high alert

Police said they would be deploying over 2,400 officers to protect the march

Israel's police were on high alert in Jerusalem Thursday as the city prepares for its annual pride parade, marred by death threats made toward lawmakers and organizers of the event.

Police said they would be deploying over 2,400 officers to protect the march and identified and were monitoring some 180 people who could be a possible threat to participants.

At least 20 of those suspects were considered highly likely to try and attack the march, police said, according to The Times of Israel.

Jerusalem pride has a history of deadly violence, heightened on Wednesday after a message was sent to Jerusalem Open House community director Emuna Klein Barnoy warning that: “We will not allow the Pride Parade to take place in Jerusalem. Jerusalem is the Holy City. Shira Banki’s fate awaits you,” referring to the 16-year-old murdered during the 2015 event.

The message, sent by an account named "The brothers of Yishai Schlissel" - a reference to the 2015 attacker - was also sent to several lawmakers.

Late Wednesday, police said they arrested a man in his 20s from Jerusalem suspected of sending the threats.

Police also instituted several security measures for the march, with access only being allowed from four designated points where police will be conducting security checks.

Marchers will also only be able to exit the route at specific points, and much of downtown Jerusalem will be closed off to vehicular traffic.

Last year, some 7,500 people participated in the march, with numbers down primarily due to Covid.