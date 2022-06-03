Israel Pride: Thousands march in Jerusalem’s parade

'You are entitled to love who you want, you are entitled to marry who you love... these are basic rights'

More than 7,000 people marched in the Jerusalem Pride Parade in Israel’s capital on Thursday, despite violent threats made prior to an event organizer and lawmakers in attendance.

Participants marched from Liberty Bell Park up King George Street to Independence Park, marking the city’s 20th Pride Parade.

Parliament speaker Mickey Levy said he was “shocked to the depths of my soul” over the threats of violence, addressing the crowd at the end of the march, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

“So I came today to stand against this evil specter,” Levy said.

“You are entitled to love who you want, you are entitled to marry who you love, you are entitled to raise a family like anyone else. These are not privileges, these are basic rights for every citizen in the country.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1532379238132858880 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Police were on high alert in Jerusalem as the city prepared for the annual event, and deployed over 2,400 officers to protect the march and monitor some 180 people who authorities said were possible threats to participants.

Jerusalem pride has a history of deadly violence, heightened on Wednesday after a message was sent to Jerusalem Open House community director Emuna Klein Barnoy, warning that: “We will not allow the Pride Parade to take place in Jerusalem. Jerusalem is the Holy City. Shira Banki’s fate awaits you,” referring to the 16-year-old murdered during the 2015 event.

Israel’s Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen and Public Security Minister Omer Carlev also joined the city’s 20th parade.

Barlev called it “a victory of light over darkness, a victory of sanity over extremism,” ToI reported.

Jerusalem’s march preceded Tel Aviv’s parade, which typically hosts tens of thousands of people, and is scheduled to take place on June 10.