Magician Uri Geller: The most interesting man in Israel?

A psychic spy. Millionaire. Spoon bender. Could he be the most interesting man in Israel?

Could world-famous psychic Uri Geller be the most interesting man in Israel?

India Persaud, i24NEWS journalist and digital content creator, met the magician to find out what all the hype is about.

Geller is a British Israeli born in Tel Aviv in 1946.

He became an international phenomenon thanks to his spoon-bending skills.

Watch Geller explain to i24NEWS how his mental spoon tricks got the interest of the CIA.

He also worked for the Mossad, Israel's version of the CIA.

Watch: