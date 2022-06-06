Study: Majority of Israeli Jews unwilling to live alongside Arabs

'Among Arabs, there has been an intensification of their sense of discrimination as a collective'

A study conducted by the Israeli Democracy Institute earlier this year found that over half of surveyed Israeli Jews believe they should be segregated from Arabs in their daily lives.

The rate of those who believe Jews and Arabs should live apart – 60 percent – is significantly higher compared to the institute’s previous study in April 2021, which stood at 45 percent then, Haaretz reported.

Among Arabs surveyed, there was almost no change in the rate of support for segregation, which remains around 20 percent.

"The report shows a complex picture,” said Dr. Tamar Herman, who led the study.

“Among Arabs, there has been an intensification of their sense of discrimination as a collective, as opposed to a weakening of the perception of this discrimination among Jews.”

“The former show a rise in the desire to participate in decision-making, and among Jews, there is a declining willingness to share that privilege with them,” Herman explained to Haaretz.

She noted that since last year, “there has been a decline in willingness among Jews to live in proximity to Arabs or allow them to purchase land outside of Arab municipalities.”

Last year’s study was taken before violent clashes broke out in some Israeli-Arab mixed cities, before the 11-day rocket barrage between Israel and Gaza, and before the United Arab List joined the Israeli government’s coalition.

The data was part of the “Limited Partnership” study, which examines Jewish-Arab relations in Israel, and included 760 Jewish and Arab respondents.